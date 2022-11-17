Misa Hylton Accepts The Unapologetically Her Fashion Award At The Pow(H)er Awards

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The industry’s finest gathered at the Dream Hotel Downtown for the 4th annual Pow(H)er Awards — the end of a two-day event that celebrated women across the genres. Founded by Nikkia Mclain under her Tené Nicole Full Creative Agency, the Pow(H)er Awards returned after a going on hiatus during the pandemic. Eager to continue what she started, Nikkia esembled a robust list of honorees for the night, among which was fashion architect Misa Hylton, who sparkled at the ceremony in a black sequin dress, green fur and patent leather boots.

Misa attended the function with her son Justin, who walked his mother to the stage to accept her plaque. Misa, who established acts like Lil’ Kim and Mary J. Blige as fashion juggernauts, talked about the value of legacy, giving back and building an tangible archive of memories.

This year’s Unapologetic Award recipients included: Successful Entpreprener, Producer & Host, Producer, Marketing Maven, Social Justice Leader, Change Maker, Multimedia Maven and Survivor, and Investor and Venture Capitalist

HB’s Shamika Sanders and MadameNoire’s managing editor, Ida Harris, were also in attendance to present the Unapologetically Creative award to Tray Kearny.

Keep scrolling for photos from the empowering event.

