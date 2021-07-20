LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Moneybagg Yo had the crowd lit at Birthday Bash ATL 25. In celebration of 25 years, the rapper performed hit records ” Time Today”, “Wokeysha”, “Dime”, “Played” and “Pop My Shit” just to name a few. As he rocked the crowd we couldn’t help but notice he wasn’t missing any meals! The weight game was looking good and you know what they say… When You’re happy in a relationship the weight gain shows how happy you are in a relationship. Good job Ms. Ari Fletcher! Check out the recap photos and performance below!

Moneybagg Yo Birthday Bash Performance Reveals He Ain’t Missing No Meals was originally published on hotspotatl.com