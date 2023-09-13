The MTV VMA Awards 2023 was a night to remember. From Shakira getting the Video Vanguard award, to Saweetie forgetting she was hosting the red carpet, and the Hip-Hop Anniversary tribute it was defiantly a night to go down in MTV history.
And it wouldn’t be an award show without the celebrities in their wild and crazy fashions that probably cost more than most of us make in a month. So let’s run down what all of your favorite celebrities wore to the 2023 MTV VMA Awards!
RELATED STORY: Nelly Confirms He And Ashanti Are Boo’d Up Again, ‘Sometimes Being Separate You Understand One Another More’
The post What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA Awards appeared first on Black America Web.
What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA Awards was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Video Music Awards wearing custom Brandon Blackwood
2. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Lil Nas X at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
3. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Nicki Minaj attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Dolce and Gabbana
4. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Chloe Bailey at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Roberto Cavalli
5. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Offset and Cardi B wearing Dilara attend the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards
6. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Justina Valentine at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
7. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Bebe Rexha attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
8. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Doja Cat attends the 2023 Video Music Awards wearing Monse
9. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Demi Lovato attends the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards wearing Buerlangma
10. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Peso Pluma attends the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards
11. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Coco Jones attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Moschino
12. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Yeonjun, HueningKai, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Soobin of Tomorrow X Together attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
13. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
14. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Saweetie attends the 2023 Video Music Awards wearing Area
15. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Shakira attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Versace
16. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Ashanti attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, check out her custom handbag with a picture of her and Nelly on it
17. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Yung Miami attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
18. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Selena Gomez attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Oscar DeLaRenta
19. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Saucy Santana at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
20. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Billy Porter attends the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards
21. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
GloRilla at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards wearing David Koma
22. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Karol G attends the 2023 Video Music Awards wearing Ashi Studio
23. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA AwardsSource:Getty
Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards wearing Jason Wu