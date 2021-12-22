Music Fans React To Jay-Z Calling Beyoncé “An Evolution” Of Michael Jackson

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s a well-known music fact that when Jay-Z speaks, the world sits down to listen and decipher his every word.

However, the hip-hop mogul caused some major controversy with his words recently when he made the bold comparison between his wife, pop diva Beyoncé, and the King Of Pop himself, Michael Jackson.

Hov brought Bey and MJ into the same sentence during a recent Twitter Space broadcast that singer Alicia Keys was hosting for her new album, Keys. Riding for his wife with all the confidence of a rapper with 14 number one albums under his belt, Jay-Z told the virtual audience during the midst of the conversation, “Bey’s gonna be mad at this for saying this, but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella. She’s an evolution of him because she watched him at 9. And [the kids are] the same.”

He continued by adding, “Beyoncé is gonna be one of the best singers we ever heard because she is such a student.”

Beyoncé definitely cemented her status as one of the greatest living entertainers with her epic “Beychella” performance in 2018, so Hov isn’t too far off when using that as an example for his opinion. However, you might find yourself riding on a very fine line when comparing anyone to Michael Jackson. From his untouchable dance moves to decades of hit music spanning all the way back to when he was a toddler as a member of the Jackson 5, there’s simply no musician that can truly match his illustrious career prior to his unfortunate death in 2009. Also, MJ’s epic stage presence was so intense that he could literally garner a stadium of screams and cheers just by standing in place for two minutes straight.

Although no one can blame Jay-Z for heralding the wifey Beyoncé for being the queen of music that she is, do you think he went a little overboard by comparing her to Michael Jackson or was it accurate? Let us know your thoughts while also checking out what many had to say about it on social media below:

Music Fans React To Jay-Z Calling Beyoncé “An Evolution” Of Michael Jackson was originally published on blackamericaweb.com