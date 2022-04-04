Music’s Biggest Night: Our Favorite Moments From The 2022 Grammy Awards Inside [Gallery]

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place yesterday (April 3) in Las Vegas, Nevada. The nominees were out in their most fashionable gowns and tuxedos for a star studded night to celebrate music, culture and art. Check out a list of our favorite moments from the 2022 Grammy’s below.

There were many firsts for artists and producers like Jazmine Sullivan, Lucky Daye, and Jay Versace, who are more than deserving of the recognition. There were also questionable winners in certain categories like the ‘Best Reggae Album,’ which set the Internet ablaze.

Just like any awards show, fans and nominees, alike, will not be completely satisfied. Art is not meant to be subjective, but simply received. Several fans share their opinions on the winners and those artists who were snubbed or robbed yet again.

However, it was moments like Doja Cat’s acceptance speech or Sza walking up to accept their award on both crutches and stilettos that made the awards ceremony worth watching. It was also moments like Tyler, the Creator taking home best Hip Hop album and bringing Gangster Grillz along with him for the win. Though one of the biggest categories in music wasn’t televised, fans on social media are happily celebrating such a momentous occasion.

To no one’s surprise, Silk Sonic took home a slew of awards last night. Anderson .Paak accepts their fourth award by saying, “listen we are trying really hard to be humble right now.” He goes on to say, “in the industry, we call that a clean sweep.” While Bruno Mars yells next to him, “that’s four for four.”

All in all, the 2022 Grammy’s were full of moments to remember and celebrate. Check out our recap from the eventful night below.

