NailedIt: 5 Fall Nail Trends Experts Say You Should Add To Your Lookbook

Our favorite time of the year is officially in full swing — say hello to the fall season! While most of us are busy planning

show-stopping ensembles

around our favorite knits, longline

overcoats

, and knee-high boots, it’s also time to pay attention to fall nail trends. After all, it’s only right that our nail beds are in proper formation for the season.

Truth be told, manicure hues and designs tend to shift with the weather, and fall is no exception. Summer nail trends range from neon nail colors and rainbow gradients to iridescent chrome designs and pastel shades. However, fall nail trends usher in cooler and neutral hues that complement the season’s aesthetic — all things pumpkin spice, hot chocolate beauty trends, and more.

“We love a glossy, rich shine for hot summer months, but just like with makeup, fall nails lend themselves to softer, more subdued looks,” founder and creator of PLA lash and nail care brand Michelle Nguyen told HelloBeautiful.

Thankfully, the possibilities are truly endless with fall nail trends. Hues such as burgundy, forest green, ginger, salamander, ocean blue, gray, mustard yellow, and sangria typically make the cut for classic fall manicures. That said, variety is the spice of life, so there’s always room to welcome trendy designs and nail art ideas into the mix to stand out from the pack.

Here at HelloBeautiful, we make it a point to help you keep your beauty game on lock. So, if you need help navigating fall nail trends in 2023, there’s no need to fret.

From traditional chocolatey browns to eye-catching metallic accents, we’ve compiled a list of five nail trends Nguyen and celebrity nail artist Patti Yankee think should be in your fall lookbook. You can also add your unique spin to some of these designs. So, bookmark this article for your next appointment with your manicurist. Happy scrolling!

Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

