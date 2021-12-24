Nas Locks In With Hit-Boy With New ‘Magic’ Project, Twitter Is In Awe

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nas is one of a handful of Hip-Hop artists who has nothing to prove to anyone and has classics in his discography to prove it. The Queensbridge living legend ends 2021 on an extremely high note alongside his cohort Hit-Boy with a new project, a fitting name for a potent body of work.

With an album of the year contender in King’s Disease II releasing earlier this year, the artist born Nasir Jones could’ve rested until next year but it’s apparent he and Hit-Boy have a fantastic working relationship. Magic counts as Nas’ 15th album and, without any hyperbole, it’s fair to say that this is one of the year’s best releases across all genres.

Save for the entertaining “Wave Gods” featuring A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier, Nas carries the entire project on his own and does so capably. As great as King’s Disease II was, Magic might edge it in some eyes. Nas doesn’t waste any lines, tries out new styles, has entertaining ear-catching hooks, and he’s rapping about topics a man staring at the crest of 50 should be doing.

The opening track “Speechless” sets the tone of the album and never lets up. Check out the lyrics below:

I’m twenty-one years past the 27 Club

It’s like I went back into my past and then I sped it up

Robert Johnson, Winehouse and Morrison found where Heaven was

Heaven on Earth, this sh*t is magic with no fairy dust

Home of the gully, gangsta, the gruesomе and the scary stuff

I told my brother Jung, F*ck ’em, thеy go through Hell with us

They don’t have the history in the streets that compare with us

Hood n*ggas, they wanna be us, thugs in the St. Regis

Only thing undefeated is time

The second is the internet, number three is this rhyme

Before security, my dawg had to sneak in the nine

God must be on my side

I had to eat and provide, my winning streak is divine

I told dunn, Leave the street sh*t behind

Don’t let ’em hype you, a slow run beats cheatin’ the grind

Dawg, I’m tellin’ it like it is, you gotta deal with the consequence

When you run in a n”gga’s crib, n*gga, you better be ready to sit

Exactly.

Twitter is just as pleased as we are and we’ve got those reactions listed out below.

Congratulations to Nas and Hit-Boy for another one. Here’s to many more.

Nas Locks In With Hit-Boy With New ‘Magic’ Project, Twitter Is In Awe was originally published on hiphopwired.com