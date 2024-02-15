Listen Live
NBA All-Star 2024 Signage Lights Up Indianapolis!

Published on February 15, 2024

Source: Nick Cottongim / 1075thefan.com

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage Lights Up Indianapolis!

Find your way downtown this weekend!

It’s awesome, it’s extravagant, it’s NBA All-Star Weekend!

The NBA has made massive efforts to light up Indianapolis and they have not been shy about using every square inch possible to promote all the events that are happening downtown!

CLICK HERE to see the weekend schedule of events.

I took a stroll downtown from Monument Circle to The Indiana Convention Center to Lucas Oil Stadium and then Gainbridge Fieldhouse and took pictures for all to see.

Check out this images below!

RELATED: Five Key Features of the NBA’s New All-Star Court Design

The post NBA All-Star 2024 Signage Lights Up Indianapolis! appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

1. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Monument Circle

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Monument Circle Source:1075thefan.com

2. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Gainbridge Fieldhouse Source:1075thefan.com

3. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Lucas Oil Stadium

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Lucas Oil Stadium Source:1075thefan.com

4. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Indiana Convention Center

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Indiana Convention Center Source:1075thefan.com

5. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage Source:1075thefan.com

6. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Bicentennial Plaza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Bicentennial Plaza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Source:1075thefan.com

7. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage Source:1075thefan.com

8. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage Source:1075thefan.com

9. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage Source:1075thefan.com

10. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage Source:1075thefan.com

11. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Georgia Street

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Georgia Street Source:1075thefan.com

12. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Bicentennial Plaza

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Bicentennial Plaza Source:1075thefan.com

13. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Bicentennial Plaza

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Bicentennial Plaza Source:1075thefan.com

14. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Georgia Street

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Georgia Street Source:1075thefan.com

15. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Illinois Street

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Illinois Street Source:1075thefan.com

16. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Meridian Street

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Meridian Street Source:1075thefan.com

17. NBA All-Star 2024 SignageL Tissot Business

NBA All-Star 2024 SignageL Tissot Business Source:1075thefan.com

18. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage Source:1075thefan.com

19. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Indiana Convention Center

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Indiana Convention Center Source:1075thefan.com

20. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Basketballs located all over Indianapolis

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Basketballs located all over Indianapolis Source:1075thefan.com

21. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Influencer art

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Influencer art Source:1075thefan.com

22. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Social Cantina

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Social Cantina Source:1075thefan.com

23. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Georgia Street

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Georgia Street Source:1075thefan.com

24. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Gainbridge Fieldhouse Source:1075thefan.com

25. NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Open Goals on Monument Circle

NBA All-Star 2024 Signage: Open Goals on Monument Circle Source:1075thefan.com

