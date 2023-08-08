Ne-Yo Backtracks Apology Over Offensive Trans Statement & Faces Backlash On Twitter

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The R&B singer was sitting down for a VladTV interview with Gloria Velez, which led to a controversial topic about young people affirming their genders.

He started the conversation by saying he had no issue with the LGBTQIA+ community, but he disagrees with people telling him to address them by different pronouns.

“I just personally come from an era where a man was a man, and a woman was a woman. And it wasn’t but two genders, and that’s just how I rocked,” he said. “You could identify as a goldfish if you feel. That ain’t my business; it becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you.”

It got even worse when he talked about the supposed danger of letting adolescents choose their gender, as Ne-Yo disagrees with transitioning at such a young age.

“I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. If your little boy comes to you and says, ‘Daddy, I want to be a girl.’ And you just let him rock with that?! He’s five,” he said. “When did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, let a 6-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themself?”

He went on to talk about woke culture and how the world has gotten so sensitive that even comedians have to censor themselves.

Ne-Yo’s comments weren’t well received, and as he faced backlash, he released an apology.

“After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity,” Ne-Yo wrote. “I’ve always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could’ve been interpreted as insensitive and offensive.”

However, it turns out the apology was published by his publicist, which led to him addressing the topic again and refusing to apologize for his stance.

“First and foremost, I do not apologize for having an opinion on this matter. I am a 43-year-old heterosexual man raising five boys and two girls. That’s my reality. Now, if my opinion offended somebody – yeah sure, I apologize for you being offended because that wasn’t my intention. My intention is never to offend anybody. However, I’m entitled to feel how I feel! I am absolutely entitled to feel how I feel, the same way you are entitled to feel how you feel,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram.

He continues by addressing the LGBTQIA+ community and thinks everyone should raise their kids however they please.

“I ain’t ask nobody to follow me, I ain’t ask nobody to agree with me. I was asked a question, and I answered the damn question. Okay? I have no beef with the LBGTQIA+ community whatsoever. I ain’t got no beef wit y’all! Do whatever the hell it is you wanna do! Do what you wanna do with your kids! However, somebody asked my opinion on this matter, and this is how I feel. I will never be okay with allowing a child to make a decision that is detrimental to their life. I will never be okay with that,” he added.

See how Twitter reacted to Ne-Yo’s statements about trans youth below.

