That’s right; Nelly and Ashanti recently admitted they’re back together. The rapper recently sat down with Love and Hip Hop’s Rasheeda and Kirk Frost on her Boss Moves with Rasheeda podcast and said they’ve rekindled their relationship.

Rasheeda immediately jumped into the conversation after the two had been spotted out –and performing– together several times, and the rumor mill began to spin.

“Yeah, we cool again,” a smiling Nelly told them. “I think it surprised both of us. It wasn’t anything that was planned. I think we were both pretty much doing what we do. Sometimes, being separated, you understand one another more. We all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. We could be wrong, but we’ll stand on it. We’re all a victim to that.”

Rasheeda then digs deeper, asking if the relationship feels good this time, to which Nelly overwhelmingly assures.

“Yeah, because it’s no pressure. Before, I felt like both of us were doing things career-wise. And when you’ve got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough,” he admits.

Ashanti shared Nelly’s sentiments Tuesday night while walking the MTV VMA pink carpet clutching a bag with the rapper’s face on it.

“We’re in a great space, everything is positive, we’re having a lot of fun,” she told PEOPLE.

They first began dating in 2003 after meeting and exchanging phone numbers at the VMAs that year. After a decade together, they called it quits, with Ashanti telling The Meredith Vieira Show in 2015 that they split up because of trust.

“I think sometimes, when people have their own insecurities, it allows them to act out of character. I’ve been betrayed,” she explained.

Social media is elated that 20 years later, the two are back together. See the reactions to them successfully spinning the block below.

Nelly Confirms That He & Ashanti Are Back Together: “I Think It Surprised Both Of Us” was originally published on cassiuslife.com