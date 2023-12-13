Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

New character posters for The Book of Clarence were released, featuring the film’s stars LaKeith Stanfield, Teyana Taylor, RJ Cyler and many more. Be sure to check out the trailer and read more about the film inside.

From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Hollywood era Biblical epic. Streetwise but struggling, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves, and prove that he’s not a nobody. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge.

The upcoming film was written, directed and produced by Samuel. The cast includes Stanfield, Taylor, Cyler, Omar Sy, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Michael Ward, Alfre Woodard, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptist, with James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch. The Book of Clarence Official Soundtrack features new music by Samuel, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi and more.

Samuel is joined by Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, James Lassiter and Tendo Nagenda as producers for the film. It is also executively produced by Garrett Grant.

TriStar Pictures will release Legendary Pictures’ The Book of Clarence in movie theaters nationwide on January 12, 2024.

Check out the official trailer for the film below:

Check out new character posters for The Book of Clarence below:

New Character Posters Unveiled For ‘The Book of Clarence’ Film was originally published on globalgrind.com