NFL Wildcard Weekend 2024: 15 Things Eagles Fans Can Do in Tampa Bay

The Philadelphia Eagles head south to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL’s 2024 wildcard weekend. Many fans will be traveling to Florida for the first time with little knowledge of what to expect. First things first, you don’t need a coat (well, maybe at the airport while you’re in Philly). Tampa Bay is known for its warm, sunny weather, as well as its rich cultural heritage, including the historic Ybor City district. Once a hub for cigar manufacturing, Ybor City is now known for its vibrant nightlife and entertainment.
Yuengling, America’s oldest brewing company, has a bottling factory in Tampa Bay and offers free tours to its residents and tourists. Tampa Bay also has a thriving sports fanbase, with three major professional franchises operating out of cigar city. Since 2020, all three teams have made deep playoff runs, with two of the three teams winning it all.
The Tampa Bay Rays won the AL pennant in 2020, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2021, and the Tampa Bay Lightning winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020, and 2021.
But that doesn’t matter right? We live in Philly… we just need something to do while we down there.. well here you go!
Check out 15 Things to do down Tampa Bay for NFL Wildcard Weekend 2024 below!
1. Busch Gardens
“Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, combining world-class thrill rides, live entertainment and more than 12,000 animals” – Trip Advisor

2. Brew Bus Tours
Brew Bus Tours offers public and private events 7 days a week and specialize in birthday parties, bachelor & bachelorette parties, corporate outing and shuttle services.

3. Ybor City Food Tours
Each tour is a 3-hour walking tour where you will “Savor The Taste” of our Historical Town by learning the history of four (4) Cultures that helped make up our great town: The Germans, Spanish, Italians, & Cubans.

4. International Plaza and Bay Street
Featuring 200 specialty stores and 15 restaurants, plus Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Dillard’s and Renaissance Tampa Hotel International Plaza.

5. Tampa Theatre
1926 movie palace is on the National Register of Historic Places and still plays its Wurlitzer organ before shows.

6. Sacred Heart Catholic Church
If you need to say a prayer before the game, here is the place to do so..

7. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park
8. SS American Victory Mariners’ Memorial and Museum Ship
“There is a lot of neat history if only this ship could talk.” mike1046
For reviews and more information [CLICK HERE]
9. The Florida Aquarium
The Florida Aquarium is an educational and fun-filled wonderland, home to thousands of animals and plants.

10. Staying Afloat Party Boat
Showing people the best time on the water, each boat holds up to 12 passengers with multiple boats available.

11. Nightly Spirits Ghost Tours
Nightly Spirits Historic Haunted Pub Tours take a look at some of the most haunted places in Tampa, while allowing time to really enjoy the “spirits” along the way.

12. The Dinner Detective
The Dinner Detective, the Nation’s Largest Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

13. Tampa Riverwalk
This riverwalk is a scenic 2.6-mile-long path along the Hillsborough River where you can discover some of downtown Tampa’s must-sees.

14. Glazer Children’s Museum
Ideal for ages 0-10, presenting them with fun and imaginative experiences to keep your child learning and engaged!

15. ZooTampa at Lowry Park
Take a stroll down a shaded boardwalk where you’ll find native birds, otters, alligators, bears, skunks, and other Florida wildlife!

GO EAGLES!!!!