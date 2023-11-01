Nick Siranni on Gainwell: Of course we talked to Kenny about that

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Coach Nick Sirianni holds a day-after new conference following the Eagles win over the Washington Commanders. Coach Sirianni spoke on a number of topics including newly acquired Julio Jones and how he’s meshed into the team’s playbook scheme, and Kenneth Gainwell’s halftime exchange with a fan via social media DM’s.

Sirianni is excited for Julio Jones to be here and after observing the actions of Jones’ new Eagles teammates after he scored his first touchdown, Coach Sirianni agrees the locker room feels the same way.

“The reaction our team had, when Julio scored that touchdown — you would’ve thought a fight had broken out.” Coach Sirianni. “But they were just going into the endzone to Celebrate with Julio because of how much respect they have for him.”.

Coach Sirianni was also asked about his exchange with running back Kenneth Gainwell and his halftime hangup on social media. Sirianni says that staff has addressed Gainwell, 24, regarding his inability to display professionalism during halftime of Sunday’s game versus the Commanders.

“Yes, of course we’ve talked to him about that, to be locked in, to be focused and not focused on outside noise. And he knows he made a mistake responding back to that person.”

Not only did Gainwell make an mistake off the field, but combine that with his fumble on the field, now Philadelphia fans want him to walk the plank. Coach Sirianni admitted Gainwell wasn’t perfect against Washington, but argued that, for someone who is still producing at a high level, putting Gainwell out of a job over one mistake is extreme measures .

“Kenny had a fumble this week but he had an unbelievable run the week before against Miami. One reaction to a mistake, right, if we reacted the way sometimes maybe how people want us to react at times, then all our guys make mistakes. We wouldn’t have anybody to put in.” Sirianni said. “I still have a lot of faith in these guys and I still have a lot of faith in Kenny.”

The Eagles have two more running backs that have seemingly taken a backseat in the four-headed running back tandem, as Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny have not been nearly as productive as they were last year in their respective roles.

Eagles are slated to take on their NFC rival Dallas Cowboys Sunday November 5th, at 4:25 p.m.

