Nicki Minaj Approved Of Madame Tussauds Wax Figure That Everyone Is Slandering

The memories of people are often short on the Internet as everyone moves on from moments rather quickly in the Viral Age, and a previously released wax figure of Nicki Minaj is a recent center of discussion. While some fans may be encountering the Madame Tussauds rendering of the Queens superstar, Minaj approved the figure years ago when it was first unveiled.

Madame Tussauds first debuted the figure in Las Vegas in 2015, featuring the likeness of Minaj in a pose from the shoot of her “Anaconda” video. The figure became a popular attraction and, as is custom for the company, Minaj’s wax likeness was shipped and unveiled at the German location of the global entertainment chain. But if anyone thought that the jokes about the figure got under Minaj’s skin, it truly didn’t bother her as evidenced by a video she posted of the unveiling to her Instagram as seen below.

Minaj also gushed over the initial unveiling of the figure but wasn’t too keen with all the fans performing lewd acts and taking inappropriate photos. No word yet if that manner of nastiness is happening in Germany, but from our vantage point, it looks like the same wax figure from Vegas.

We have some of the chatter from Twitter listed out below.

