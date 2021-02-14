Nicki Minaj’s Father Dies After Hit-And-Run Accident, Twitter Gathers In Support

Robert Maraj, the father of Hip-Hop star Nicki Minaj has died after being involved in a hit-and-run incident in Long Island, N.Y. As the news went wide, fans on Twitter, along with some of Minaj’s contemporaries, showed their support for the rapper and her family.
According to accounts by police by way of a report from local news outlet News 12 Long Island, Robert Maraj, 64, was struck while walking in the village of Mineola in the New York borough on Friday. Mr. Maraj was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, later dying from his injuries on Saturday (Feb. 13).
The Nassau County Police Department has announced that it is investigating the matter as a homicide. A representative for Minaj confirmed the news of the passing but little else has been revealed by way of the family.
While the relationship between Minaj, real name Onika Maraj Petty, and her father was reportedly not a close one, she did confirm in a 2015 interview that her father was verbally abusive towards members of their household, in particular her mother, Carol Maraj.
During the recording of her Queen documentary first announced in 2018, Minaj shared details of her father’s actions and how protective she was over her mother, stating that she would physically come between them whenever he went on one of his tirades. The six-part docuseries will be making its debut on the HBO Max platform in the near future.
Across Twitter, fans, and compatriots alike have offered up their kindest thoughts. We’ve got those reactions below.
Hip-Hop Wired extends its condolences to the Maraj family during this difficult period.
Photo: Getty
1.
R.I.P. Robert Maraj 🕊🖤— guilherme AnacondaTo1Billion (@ifsnicki) February 14, 2021
My condolences to Nicki and her family. pic.twitter.com/8PhsihTm6J
2.
Sending love, light and prayers to @NICKIMINAJ and family. 🙏🏾✨— Rapsody (@rapsody) February 14, 2021
3.
Sending you and your family all the love and strength. We love you, @NICKIMINAJ! May your father Rest In Peace 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/Ck1SyVuSTh— Nicki Minaj Charts (@nmcharts) February 14, 2021
4.
idc if u like nicki or not, stay respectful. dont make any jokes about this. may he rest in peace, sending love to nicki and her family 🤍 https://t.co/ylmg5DLNQk— hanaa (@blindinrings) February 14, 2021
5.
Prayers up for Nicki Minaj’s family as they process this news. God be with them.🤍🙏— Nicholas Liddle (@NLiddle16) February 14, 2021
6.
I’m so sorry @NICKIMINAJ ... remember the good times... #rip 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/GfUpb2pJbR— Loni Love (@LoniLove) February 14, 2021
7.
Nicki Minaj is literally the sweetest person ever. She gets hate everyday for no reason and still will post a pic with a smile on her face. Then to lose her dad and y’all already making jokes is sickening. She’s so strong she deserves nothing but peace— 🏃🏾♀️ (@Nickisfetuus) February 14, 2021
8.
Prayers for Nicki ❤️— Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) February 14, 2021
9.
Sending my deepest condolences to @NICKIMINAJ I am so genuinely sorry for your loss. Sending you all the love, light and strength to get through this. Prayers go out to your entire family. I love you. May your father’s soul Rest In Peace 🙏🏼— Amra Olević Reyes (@amrezy) February 14, 2021
10.
Prayers 🙏🏿 to @NICKIMINAJ family. Very tough news to hear of her Dad ...please RT ...nobody should go through this type of incident pic.twitter.com/4QvYpsR1cn— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) February 14, 2021
11.
i hope nicki is feeling okay, she's been through so much 😭— césar (@BARBIETlNGZ) February 14, 2021
12.
If you have Nicki’s follow, please refrain from engaging with any negative tweets. She doesn’t need to see that— ً (@TYRISPRINT) February 14, 2021
13.
respect Nicki Minaj, this ain’t some stan twitter drama. this is real life and im sick and hurt that this happened to her.— Stats Minaj (@STATSMlNAJ) February 14, 2021
14.
TMZ posting it before Nicki could say anything really doesn’t sit well with me.— PBK | Cali M 💫🖤🤍 (@CaliMOfficial_) February 14, 2021
15.
I feel for Nicki. Seems like she’s really had a shitty last few years.— High End Bully (@joshuacharles__) February 14, 2021