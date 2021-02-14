CLOSE
Nicki Minaj’s father Robert Maraj killed in hit-and-run accident

Posted February 14, 2021

Robert Maraj, Nicki Minaj’s father, has died at age 64 years old after being struck in a hit-and-run accident in New York, Nassau County Police confirmed.

Robert was passed away at the hospital due to injuries from the accident.

Nassau County Police Homicide Squad is asking for the public’s help in identifying the responsible party as they say the driver fled the scene.

Story developing.

 

