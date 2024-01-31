Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Shannon Sharpe is feeling the wrath of Beyoncé fans after some recent comments.

The Hall-of-Famer/ NFL champion turned ESPN analyst and media personality is catching heat online after comments he made about Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

During a recent episode of his Nightcap show with former NFL player Chad Ochocinco, the ESPN’s First Take analyst talked about Taylor Swift and her recent appearances at NFL games to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce, play.

Sharpe read an article detailing how Swift’s presence has generated an extra $300 million in revenue for the team, claiming no other artist has that type of impact on the league. Ochocinco countered by bringing up Beyconcé.

The Club Shay Shay host disagreed, saying, “Not like this. Beyoncé ain’t moving the needle like this chick.”

He added, “The NFL can have anybody do halftime. I guarantee Taylor Swift is first.”

The Hive Was Not Feeling Shannon Sharpe’s Comments

Of course, the Hive, Beyoncé’s loyal fanbase, caught wind of Sharpe’s statements immediately, pointing out that if the Houston singer were dating an NFL player and attending their games, she would most definitely have the same impact.

“If Beyoncé was single and dating cam newton or an Odell in thier prime definitely would have moved the needle,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.

Another X user added, “Now Unc I’m with you when you’re right but if Beyonce was with an NFL player she would’ve moved the needle just like Taylor if not further!”

Some came to Sharpe’s defense, adding, “Shannon right nobody moving needles like Taylor.”

We’ll have to call C A P on this because we all know when Beyoncé does something, the world stops.

More reactions to Shannon Sharpe’s comments are in the gallery below.

Night C A P: Shannon Sharpe Catches Heat After Saying Beyoncé "Doesn't Move The Needle" Like Taylor Swift