Nike Forms Partnership With The Armory Foundation, Introduces Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory

Thursday, January 12, in the heart of Washington Heights, Nike announced its epic new partnership at a special event that featured panels focusing on community, coaching, and mentorship and inspiring the next generation.

Taking part in the discussions were Vanessa Garcia-Brito, VP of Nike North America Communications; Roderick Blaylock, VP of Nike NYC; Tim Ramirez, Senior Director of Nike North America Running; Rita Finkel and Jonathan Schindel, Co-President of the Armory; English Gardner and Marielle Hall, Team Nike Athletes, Josh Rowe, CEO, National Scholastic Athletics Foundation and Joe Holder, Global Nike Trainer.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Nike event if there wasn’t any footwear to show off. Guests also saw the newrunning shoe.

We also got to test the new footwear on the freshly minted Nike Track and Field Center at The Armory. Guests partook in three different running competitions, the mixed 60M dash, 4×200 Relay, and Racewalking.

Events Going Down At The Nike Track and Field Center as The Armory

Coaches were on hand to prepare us for each event while we got the whole experience of being a track and field athlete down to seeing our names on the Nike Track and Field Center at The Armory’s jumbotron.

While we got to break in the Nike Track and Field Center at The Armory, there is already a slate of huge events where fans of the sport can see the future of running and do what they do best.

HBCU Showcase [January 14]: The Armory’s HBCU Showcase brings together leading HBCU track teams for an event that goes far beyond sport. The all-day showcase gives local high school students access to explore and learn about campus life at approximately 20 prestigious Historically Black Colleges and Universities by standing up a college fair during an exciting and elevated track + field meet – complete with step teams, vocal talent, drumlines, a DJ, and event MC to bring a little of the rich tapestry of the Homecoming atmosphere to NYC.

Nike Indoor Nationals [March 10-12]: Nike Indoor Nationals, hosted by the NSAF, is the premier championship event of the high school track & field indoor season. It is run at the fastest track in the world—the Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory, March 10-12, 2023, where 3,500 top prep athletes are expected to compete. The NSAF has been hosting high school national championship events since 1984.

Photo: Nike / Nike x The Armory Event

