Nipsey Hussle Died 3 Years Ago, These Are The Songs His Fans Love The Most

The late West Coast emcee’s prophetic rhymes still ring true today
Nipsey Hussle, in many ways, was ahead of his time. Through his interviews, with grace and distinct diction, he spoke as if he’d been on earth for multiple lifetimes. The finesse in his bars and loyalty to his lady made him one of hip-hop’s most likable members.
On March 31st, 2019, at the peak of his music career, Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his clothing store in Los Angeles.
Like it’s happened with countless other musicians who suffer an untimely death, Nip’s music sales and streams soared after the world learned of his departure. In the time since his passing his interviews and quotes have been shared all over the internet.
Today we’ll share some of his most infamous songs. Check em out, and as always, rest in peace Nipsey Hussle.
1. Rap N*ggas
A standout track on 2018’s Victory Lap, Rap N*ggas is a West Coast street anthem. Nipsey notoriously owned all of his music masters, and operated his career in a manner that clearly told everybody that Nip was “nothing like you f*ckin rap n*ggas”. When a lot of folks think Nipsey Hussle, this is the first song that comes to mind.
2. Blue Laces
Day one fans will remember this 2010 classic. Here Nipsey references his Rollin 60 Crips affiliation, citing the literal color of his own shoestrings. He breaks down the street life he grew up around and talks about the different adversities he faced in his hood.
3. Keys To The City
More upbeat than typical Nipsey, Keys To The City is a 2013 record that allowed the West Coaster to get his brag on. Popping bottles, counting cash, and club-hopping were the focal points on this joint.
4. Forever On Some Fly Sh*t
Featured on 2011’s The Marathon Continues, this song allowed Nip to flex her verbal muscles on a smoothed-out horn-heavy instrumental. Forever spitting game, “It’s way more profit in these clothes, so I give away this music and make double back in shows.” Sheesh.
5. F*ck Donald Trump
This YG single featured Nipsey, and if you can’t tell by the title, they turned their sights on ex-prez Donald J. Trump in this hood classic.
6. Racks In The Middle
His most successful record, Racks in the Middle featured Roddy Rich and won Nipsey a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance. It was also nominated for Best Rap Song, but that award eventually went to Drake for God’s Plan.
7. Hussle and Motivate
The head knocking beat accented by the crisp flow and stuttered cadence, Hussle and Motivate, for some, is the best song the late genius ever created.
8. Killer
Considered a ‘loosie’, as this song was never released on an official album, Killer featuring Drake did find its way onto Nip Hussle the Great: Volume 1. Drake fans will hear the So Far Gone in Drizzy’s voice as this record rode the wave of that super successful introductory mixtape.
9. Black Faces
This Childish Gambino mixtape track, off Gambino’s Royalty tape, was produced by Boi-1da. The two never worked together again but Nipsey was a Donald Glover rap fan back before most of the world even knew the Atlanta rapper actually had bars.