Nipsey Hussle’s Bodyguard Allegedly Lumped Up Wack 100 For Talking Down, Twitter Waves Checkered Flags

Wack 100 has swiftly become Public Enemy #1 is some Hip-Hop circles after he tripled down on comments questioning Nipsey Hussle ‘s legendary status. The bodyguard of the late rapper allegedly put the mitts on Wack, and Twitter is waving checkered flags saying that the marathon continues for real.

Details are still coming in but it appears that folks are saying that a man named JRoc put the hands and feet on Wack with his artist, Blueface, grinning in the back. What video that is out there of the beatdown seems to show Wack shaking off the birds flying around his domepiece after catching the West Coast stomp and then chasing down the man who administered the fade.

Given the fact that Wack has been running his yap about Neighborhood Nip and the whole nine, it seems fitting that he would finally got chin-checked. And even if he didn’t get touched, something clearly happened to him of a physical sort as evidenced by the little bit of video that does exist.

As this story develops, we’ll fill in any missing details, including confirmation if JRoc truly did hand out the neck taper and lineup. For now, check out the Twitter reactions below.

Then wack 100 gone try to chase em down after getting knocked out 🤦🏿‍♂️..he gone already! pic.twitter.com/LGjG5UM68f — Wonk!! (@WonkaCorp) December 16, 2019

