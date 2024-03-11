Listen Live

Notable NFL Players Who Have Signed With New Teams

Published on March 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

Source: Ryan Kang / Getty

Notable NFL Players Who Have Signed With New Teams

With all of the breaking news of notable NFL players finding new destinations is showing that the NFL’s legal tampering period is being well used ahead of the official start of the 2024 NFL season.

To combat the amount of backdoor deals which were taking place before players would officially hit the open market, the NFL instituted the legal tampering period allowing players’ agents to speak with interested teams in 2012.

What is legal tampering in the NFL?

The NFL’s legal tampering window is a two-day period prior to the start of the new league year, in which teams can speak directly with other players’ representatives and broker deals ahead of the official start of free agency.

When does NFL free agency start?

NFL free agency begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. ET. Players can officially sign deals with new teams at this time, the start of the new league year.

With all of the excitement that happens hearing this player signed with this team etc. they cannot full put the pin to the paper till Wednesday March 13th at 4PM (as mentioned above).

Free Agency is just getting started.

Here is a list of ‘Notable NFL Players Who Have Signed With New Teams’ below.

We also included players who have been recently traded as well.

The post Notable NFL Players Who Have Signed With New Teams appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Notable NFL Players Who Have Signed With New Teams  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Derrick Henry Signed With The Baltimore Ravens

2. Saquon Barkley Signed With The Philadelphia Eagles

3. Josh Jacobs Signed With The Green Bay Packers

4. Austin Ekeler Signed With The Washington Commanders

5. Russell Wilson Signed With The Pittsburgh Steelers

6. Joe Mixon Has Been Traded To The Texans

7. Aaron Jones Signed WIth The Minnesota Vikings

8. Patrick Queen Signed With The Pittsburgh Steelers

9. Kirk Cousins Signed With The Atlanta Falcons

10. Tony Pollard Signed With The Tennessee Titans

11. Christian Wilkins Signed With The Las Vegas Radiers

12. Colby parkinson Signed With The Los Angeles Rams

13. Frankie Luvu Signed With The Washington Commanders

14. Brian Huff Signed With The Philadelphia Eagles

15. Mac Jones Traded To The Jacksonville Jaguars

16. Jerry Juedy Traded To The Cleveland Browns

17. Gus Edwards signed with The Los Angeles Chargers

18. Chidobe Awuzie Signed With The Tennessee Titans

Trending
18 items
Sports

Notable NFL Players Who Have Signed With New Teams

Columbus Cutest Couple Top 3
Contests

Urban One Columbus Presents: 2024 Cutest Couple Contest

Music Curator Challenge March
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See 21 Savage!

Chris Brown Winning Weekend
Entertainment

Chris Brown: 11:11 Tour Winning Weekend!

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

Win Usher Cash Big Game Promotion
Contests

Win Usher Cash & Prizes For the Big Game!

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Our Moments

TOP 10 RAUNCHIEST RAP LYRICS OF ALL TIME

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close