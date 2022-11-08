November Is National Adoption Month: Celebrate With The Celebrities Who Chose Adoption

Power 107.5 CLOSE

November is National Adoption Month, recognizing the urgent need for adoptive families for children and youth in foster care. Celebrities have taken this approach for years, utilizing their platform and resources to help children in need. Check out a gallery of celebrities who chose adoption inside.

Some of the more notable celebrities, who have chosen adoption include Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Madonna and Viola Davis. Some of these A-listers landed on adoption as a choice. While others realized it might be their only option due to fertility issues. Despite how these celebrities may have come to their decisions, it ultimately saved many children from the overcrowded and underfunded foster care system.

National Adoption Month celebrated throughout the month of November is set aside to raise awareness about the necessity for adoptive families for children and youth in foster care. The history of National Adoption Month dates back to 1976 when Massachusetts Governor Mike Dukakis announced the first Adoption Week. Governor Dukakis’ vision expanded quickly throughout the nation. So much that in 1984, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed the first National Adoption Week. In 1995, under President Bill Clinton, the week expanded to the entire month of November.

The month is meant to encourage others to learn about adoption, to hold adoption related events, and to acknowledge the people in this country whose lives have been impacted by adoption. The mission of National Adoption Month is to celebrate the families who have grown through adoption, and to recognize the many children who are still waiting for forever families.

Each year, the Children’s Bureau leads this initiative by way of a collaborative partnership between Child Welfare Information Gateway and AdoptUSKids, which supports activities that promote the adoption of children and youth from foster care into permanent, loving families.

Across the nation, events and observances such as volunteer recruitment, recognition dinners, fundraising drives, community activities, and other special occurrences take place.

Aside from traditional foster care people are most familiar with, there are several types of adoption options like immediate adoption situations, same-sex adoption, transracial adoption, open, semi-open or closed adoption. Learn more about these options through the Adoption Network here.

Check out a list of celebrities who have chosen adoption throughout the years below:

