Are you ready for the upcoming trends from New York Fashion Week (NYFW) street style?

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is a fashion lover’s dream. For three to 10 days, depending on which schedule you follow, there is a marathon of runway shows, presentations, lavish receptions, and parties in one of the busiest, most diverse cities in the world.

Non-stop fashion is the forever category during this time. And when attending, you never know what you will see from designers or where you might see it. This season’s spring and summer 2024 will officially began on September 7.

Trends and style choices from attendees are just as fabulous – and unexpected – as the official shows themselves. Many NYFW attendees plan their attire six months in advance, scouring online shops and brick-and-mortar stores, watching runways for inspiration, and checking in with stylists and insiders for hard-to-find pieces.

Put differently, over the next week, the city streets will transform into runways – even more than they already are. And we know the girlies will bring it. Like everything Black women touch, not only do we own street style, but we define it.

From the hottest trends of seasons before to designer collection pieces and handmade items, we can’t wait to see what jaw-dropping, dope looks attendees will wear this season.

As we thank the fashion gawds for the return of the fashion season and scan our closets for outfits, we’ve compiled a list of “Haute” trends for street style this season. Scroll to see what we think will make camera shutters flash, onlookers say “YESSSS,” and social media fans grab screenshots.

Here are some of the top trends we expect to see – and take pictures of – at NYFW.

NYFW: 5 Top Trends We Expect To See Around The Big Apple This Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com