HomeBeauty

#NYFW Street Style: The Bold Prints And Pops Of Color At Essence’s Fashion House

Posted 18 hours ago

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

Essence Fashion House

Source: Lauren E. Williams / @ dcfashionblogger


As fashion week continues in venues across New York City, Essence magazine celebrated global Black fashion with their annual Essence Fashion House. More than 150 were in attendance.

MUST SEE: Stylin’ And Profilin’: This Is How Your Favorite Celebrities Kicked Off The First Day Of NYFW

Essence created a curated experience for attendees through three separate sessions. Each session featured exclusive designer showcases, intimate industry conversations, and original fashion runway shows. Speakers included singer and media personality Sevyn Streeter, Harlem Fashion Row’s Brandice Daniel, and celebrity stylist Jason Lambert. The 2:30pm session also featured a runway show from Eclecticist from model turned designer Dani O. Other designers included ARC of ANDRE, GRAYSCALE, and LAVNTG.

Social media installation, vendors, beverages, and light bites were also available throughout the day. Coca Cola and Hennessy were sponsors. Portions of the event will be broadcast on Monday, September 13 at 7 PM on Essencestudios.com, but to get your fashion fix now, check out our gallery below and see what attendees were wearing.

 

#NYFW Street Style: The Bold Prints And Pops Of Color At Essence’s Fashion House  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Essence Fashion House

Essence Fashion House Source:@ dcfashionblogger

@ysantana3 wearing the perfect pair of tearaway jeans.

2. Essence Fashion House

Essence Fashion House Source:@ dcfashionblogger

@iamshya_marie mixed streetwear with elegance.

3. Essence Fashion House

Essence Fashion House Source:@ dcfashionblogger

“Them” actress @shahadi is a Black butterfly.

4. Essence Fashion House

Essence Fashion House Source:@ dcfashionblogger

Is it the animal print or the chunky sneakers @brittsblessed.

5. Essence Fashion House

Essence Fashion House Source:Getty

@lexlugra serving vibes in Hanifa.

6. Essence Fashion House

Essence Fashion House Source:(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

@nonedunivan serving in pink and red -two colors we never knew we loved together.

7. Essence Fashion House

Essence Fashion House Source:@ dcfashionblogger

This lime green on @sostylash paired with a Telfar bag is a match made in fashion heaven.

8. Essence Fashion House

Essence Fashion House Source:@ dcfashionblogger

You need lavender in your closet like @iamjuicyjohnson.

 

9. Essence Fashion House

Essence Fashion House Source:@ dcfashionblogger

@streetstylehaute in this cropped jacket for the win.

Latest
Close