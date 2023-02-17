Oh Lord Jesus It’s A Fire: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Kept It Hilarious And Super Real In Last Episode [Fan Reactions]

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The episodes just keep getting better. ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” returned for its 15th episode in season 2. One accidental fire in the teacher’s lounge leads to an entire episode of lessons and fun times for the staff at Abbott. Check out our episode recap and fan reactions inside.

Oh Lord Jesus It’s A Fire!

via GIPHY

Episode 15 titled “Fire” follows the Philadelphia elementary school through their first, and hopefully only, fire.

The episode description details:

Barbara’s candle accidentally starts a small fire in the teacher’s lounge, and a counselor suggests that she might not be handling the aftermath well; Melissa rekindles her childhood dream of being a firefighter.

One of our favorite moments to witness throughout the second season is Ms. Howard’s growth. She goes from a reserved, somewhat judgmental God-fearing woman to someone who is open to the perspectives of those around her. Particularly in this episode, Barbara is forced to sit with her choices because of her impending emotions. It leads her to take a much needed mental health day.

Aside from the more serious topics like taking time for yourself, it was another episode filled with memorable jokes. We will allow the fans to document the humor, but we are still captivated by this all-star ensemble cast. From Ms. Schemmenti’s obsession with the fire department to Principal Ava darting out the school parking lot, this show has our hearts.

ICYMI: Be sure to catch up on Hulu.

Check out fan reactions from Wednesday’s “Fire” episode below:

Oh Lord Jesus It’s A Fire: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Kept It Hilarious And Super Real In Last Episode [Fan Reactions] was originally published on globalgrind.com