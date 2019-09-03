CLOSE
Ohio State Buckeyes That Went to the NFL

Posted September 3, 2019

1. Archie Griffin

Football - NCAA - Buckeye Bash - Archie Griffin Source:Getty

2. Terrelle Pryor

3. Ted Ginn, Jr.

Let’s go #yr13🤘🏾

4. Roy Hall

#TBT #GoColts

5. Doug Worthington

6. Ryan Shazier

7. Dan Wilkinson

Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers Source:Getty

8. Joey Bosa

😊

9. Ezekiel Elliott

Greatest cut of all time @cutzdamato_the_god

10. Braxton Miller

11. Nick Bosa

Dreams do indeed come true 😃

12. Eddie George

13.

14. Terry Glenn

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:Getty

15. Orlando Pace

Why we play the game! #tbt

16.

17. Mike Doss

Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty
