According to NBC4i, Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud spoke at the NFL Combine on Friday and sounded like a player who ready to be the face of a franchise.
“I think I’ve been the best player in college football 2 years in a row,” Stroud said. “Honestly I haven’t even touched my potential yet. I think I have a lot more to get better at but I have a lot more to prove to not only y’all but to myself.”
Stroud will be just the fifth OSU quarterback taken in the first round and if he’s selected in the top three, he’ll be the highest Buckeyes quarterback ever drafted
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud takes the stage at NFL Combine was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
1. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud talks about his NFL potential at the NFL CombineSource:Nick Cottongim
Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud takes the stage during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
