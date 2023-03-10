CLOSE
Yung Miami made her appearance on the hit Starz show BMF and fans have a lot to say.
Featured as “Deanna” on the show and Yung Miami left fans entertained, to say the least.
Check out her performance in what was supposed to be a serious scene below:
The scene called for tears and pain, and fans say they couldn’t tell if Miami was laughing or crying. Check out some of the reactions below!
What are your thoughts on her acting performance?
The post Ok, Caresha P. Henson! Twitter Reacts To Yung Miami’s Appearance On ‘BMF’ appeared first on 92 Q.
