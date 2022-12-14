Old Thing Back! 7 Ex-Couples The World Wants To See Back Together

Celebrities tend to spend more time breaking up than actually staying together, but it’s always a thing of beauty when a former “It” couple finds a way back into each other’s arms. The greatest example of that was the recent reconciliation of superstars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Famously deemed “Bennifer,” the chart-topping diva and A-list actor had one of the most highly-publicized relationships between 2002 and 2004 before going their separate ways. However, rumors began swirling back in April of last year that Ben and Jen were rekindling just a few weeks after her official split with baseball icon Alex Rodriguez. By summer 2021, Bennifer was back on and making with the PDA from red carpet to red carpet.

In July of this year, Jennifer Lopez officially became Mrs. Affleck when she and Ben tied the knot in Las Vegas before having a bigger ceremony with family and friends the following month.

RELATED: Celebrities Who’ve Sued Their Exes

It appears that another set of famous exes might be going down the Bennifer path as well. R&B veteran Ashanti has been sparking much talk about a possible reunion with ex-boyfriend and fellow hip-hop entertainer Nelly after a few flirty live performances together and an interesting appearance on Bravo TV’s Watch What Happens Live. When asked directly by host Andy Cohen if they were or weren’t getting back together, the “Happy” singer coyly stuttered over her words while uttering, “I mean…”

…you mean what, Shany-Shan?!

Since their split in 2014, after dating semi-privately for a whole decade beginning in 2003, Ashanti and Nelly haven’t had anything bad to say about one another. Based on their stage energy, and the singer’s openness to see what that old thing is hitting for, we can only hope these two end up officially spinning the block. We also can think of a few other ex-celebrity couples that would be a nice sight to see get back together!

Keep scrolling to see 7 famous exes who we think could make some magic spark again on the second time around:

Old Thing Back! 7 Ex-Couples The World Wants To See Back Together was originally published on blackamericaweb.com