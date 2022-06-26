Omarion Vs. Mario VERZUZ Still Trending Days After One-Sided Debacle #VERZUZ

Power 107.5 CLOSE

VERZUZ , the friendly music competition sparked at the height of the pandemic and later evolving into a performance format, found its once-formidable hold on viewers waning. However, it appears that the platform is all the rage once again in the wake of the one-sided Omarion vs. Mario debacle.

We won’t get into an exhaustive recap but essentially, Omarion, the former B2K star, locked horns with fellow vocalist Mario in an entertaining display of the pair’s catalog. Ahead of that battle, Ray J and Bobby V took on Pleasure P and Sammie in a battle that inspired a host of jokes, memes, and the requisite slander on Twitter.

While some observers believe that Ray, Bobby, Pleasure, and Sammie started out strong, it was clear that the pipes from the crooners weren’t what they used to be. Moving ahead to Omarion and Mario, things got unusually tense early on. Baltimore’s Mario showed expert professionalism with little signs of ring rust while Omarian relied on the antics of eating fruit onstage and an occasional idle threat. Please don’t ask us to delve too far into that.

Comedians such as KevOnStage and Mr. Commodore had plenty of fun on social media picking apart the VERZUZ clash. But what we want to be very clear about is that Omarion, Mario, Ray J, Bobby V, Pleasure P, and Sammie deserve our love and respect for entertaining music fans for years with their hit songs.

Perhaps the battle will reawaken the old hunger in the artists as they work to reclaim whatever glory some may feel they lost. As the singers noted, they’ve got hits and those of us sitting home watching them perform can’t say the same.

Since the conclusion of the event last Thursday, Twitter has been abuzz and we’ve got some of the reactions and hilarious chatter listed out below.

