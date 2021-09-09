LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This week, New York City is undoubtedly the place to be. With the official kickoff of NYFW happening yesterday, and the Met Gala concluding the week-long fashion fete on Monday, celebrity sitings will be at an all-time high. So far Karrueche Tran, Reginae Carter and Jeezy have been spotted shuffling from show to show.

The Covid-19 pandemic put a damper on NYFW last year, but this time around the shows are back – and they’re better than ever. This fashion revival has encouraged our faves to come out and bring their A game. In case you missed the first day of front row fashion, here’s a look at some of the best celebrity looks spotted on day 1.

On The Scene: Celebrities Serve Up The Looks At NYFW was originally published on hellobeautiful.com