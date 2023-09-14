On This Day September 14, 1999: Ol’ Dirty Bastard Released His Final Studio Album N*gga Please

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ol’ Dirty Bastard, the energetic and iconic rapper of Wu-Tang Clan, left a big mark on the world in 1999. During this year, he dropped his final studio album, “Nigga Please,” a controversial and unapologetically raw project. The album displayed ODB’s fearless and boundary-pushing approach to music.

“Nigga Please” contained fearless lyrics, unorthodox beats, and ODB’s unique, gritty voice. Tracks like “Got Your Money” featuring Kelis showcased his ability to blend humor and arrogance easily. However, the album also stirred controversy due to its provocative title, reflecting the complex dynamics of race, identity, and language in hip-hop.

Despite its divisive nature, “Nigga Please” solidified Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s status as a pioneer in the genre. Sadly, his career was cut short when he passed away in 2004. Yet, his music lives on as a testament to his unique creativity and unapologetic individuality, making “Nigga Please” a memorable final chapter in his legacy. Check out the album below!

