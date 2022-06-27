Power 107.5 CLOSE

The 2022 BET Awards was an eventful night. There was a surprise appearance from Kanye West , who introduced Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award alongside Babyface. It was filled with stellar performances and fashionable looks. This also felt like the first BET Awards in years where people actively watched and reacted in real time. Check out a gallery of our favorite moments inside.

The ladies in music represented last night. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion walked away with the Best Female Hip-Hop artist award. Tems received the Best International Act. Latto received Best New Artist at the ceremony. Then, she gave an all-star performance, bringing out superstar singer Mariah Carey for the “Big Energy” remix and literally, gives Mariah her flowers on stage.

The show was a much-needed relief and getaway from recent stories in the news. There were light-hearted moments of Black joy and love throughout the show and on our timelines. The fashion was daring. Summer Walker announced her pregnancy and glowed on the BET red carpet with her belly out for the world to see. Saucy Santana gave the material gworls a green plaid moment. While Lizzo wore a black flowy gown with feathered cuffs on her sleeves.

We appreciate the 2022 BET Awards production this year. It gave the people what we needed to end Black Music Month the right way. Catch our favorite 2022 BET Awards moments in the gallery below. Be sure to comment your favorite moment!

Our Favorite 2022 BET Awards Moments From Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement to Mariah Carey Receiving Her Flowers was originally published on globalgrind.com