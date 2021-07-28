Our Favorite Father-Son Pics Of Actor John David Washington And Denzel Washington

John David Washington has starred in Hollywood blockbusters in addition to smaller films that emphasize a message over mayhem. On his 37th birthday, we look at a few photos of the rising star alongside his famous pop.
The actor went out of his way to hide the fact that his dad was one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. But it wasn’t out of shame: John David was serious about his craft, and he didn’t want any handouts, freebies or special favors because of his industry ties. He wanted to know that every role he was given, he earned on his own merit – you gotta respect that.
Peep the gallery below, and Happy Birthday JDW!!
1. “The Book Of Eli” Los Angeles Premiere (2010)Source:Getty
2. JDW Talks About His Dad on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
3. Movie Time
4. Denzel and John at a Lakers Game In 2018Source:Getty
5. Denzel Loves His Son So Much
6. The Pair with New York Jets Vice President of Player Development Kevin WinstonSource:Getty
7. JDW Has A Funny Convo With Steve Harvey
8. John and His Dad Attend a 2008 Lakers GameSource:Getty
9. Learn A Bit About Their Father-Son Relationship
10. The Washington Family at the 2019 AFI HonorsSource:WENN
11. Denzel and John Watch The Lakers Take on the RaptorsSource:WENN
Celebrities at the Los Angeles Lakers game. The Toronto Raptors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by the final score of 121-107 at Staples Center in Los Angeles paparazzi