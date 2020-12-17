Philly Rapper Brygreatah Shot In Hometown, Condition Currently Unknown

In a year that has seen the loss of rappers due to gun violence and instances of armed robbery, another artist is now counted among the growing list of victims. Brygreatah, a rising rapper from Philadelphia, was shot in his hometown on Wednesday (Dec. 16) and his condition is largely unknown.
The Source appears to be the first outlet to break the news and details are especially scant a day later. Brygreatah, who is reportedly 18, released a video and single with PnB Rock titled “That’s Cap” that seemed to signal that his trajectory was on the way up.
A quick look at Brygreatah’s Instagram page reveals a young man enjoying the trappings of his growing fame, which no doubt has attracted the ire of detractors. As we learn more about Brygreatah’s condition and the circumstances surrounding the shooting, we’ll update this post.
For now, we’ve gathered some reactions to the news of Brygreatah’s from Twitter below.
Y’all really did that to @BryGreatah_ I hate this city smh— 🧚🏾♀️ya’e~Li🧜🏾♀️ (@NickislilkousiN) December 17, 2020
Damn they shot brygreatah 😫— ♏الشكور (@kemanikaasir2) December 17, 2020
Prayers going up to rising #Philly artist Brygreatah who was shot in his city. The violence has to stop 🙏🏽•••• #blackaphillyated pic.twitter.com/oGc3Bl9oUk— blackaphillyated (@blackaphilyated) December 17, 2020
SECOND time brygreatah was held at gun point him and 3 of his homies. pic.twitter.com/14CxjEoc0r— killahdelphia Steppas (@215steppas) December 17, 2020
Not Brygreatah 🤦🏽♂️— JIM (@oasxpo) December 16, 2020
Ain’t know who brygreatah is until he got his watch took in front 700 club last week ...... but youngbul music too cheeks to be on his ass like this— Duck (@Duckymcnulty) December 17, 2020
Pray for brygreatah he got shot 🙏🤧 pic.twitter.com/WKir1tmQ4c— Lil Rico ⑨ (@IAmLilRico) December 16, 2020
Y’all really shot brygreatah y’all some pussies— kirb.gotti (@GGkirb) December 16, 2020
Brygreatah better not die— REALLIFE (@quilmac1) December 16, 2020
Niggas shot brygreatah? Thats corny ashit— |BIG NORTHSIDE|💔JW17st🦋LLK2xx! (@Norfsideprince) December 16, 2020
Pull through Yo! @BryGreatah_ city need you— Dope Shitaki (@knoxxlive) December 17, 2020
Why y’all tried to smoke lil brygreatah man smh y’all being bad lol— Trap Baby 👶🏾💸💪🏾 (@FatPapi_215) December 16, 2020