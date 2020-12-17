Philly Rapper Brygreatah Shot In Hometown, Condition Currently Unknown

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In a year that has seen the loss of rappers due to gun violence and instances of armed robbery, another artist is now counted among the growing list of victims., a rising rapper from Philadelphia , was shot in his hometown on Wednesday (Dec. 16) and his condition is largely unknown.

The Source appears to be the first outlet to break the news and details are especially scant a day later. Brygreatah, who is reportedly 18, released a video and single with PnB Rock titled “That’s Cap” that seemed to signal that his trajectory was on the way up.

A quick look at Brygreatah’s Instagram page reveals a young man enjoying the trappings of his growing fame, which no doubt has attracted the ire of detractors. As we learn more about Brygreatah’s condition and the circumstances surrounding the shooting, we’ll update this post.

For now, we’ve gathered some reactions to the news of Brygreatah’s from Twitter below.

Photo: Twitter

