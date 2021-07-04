Photos Through The Years: Happy Birthday Malia Obama!

Malia Obama turned 23 on Sunday coinciding with Fourth of July celebrations across the country.
On social media Malia’s parents, former President Barack Obama and Forever FLOUTS Michelle Obama, wrote heartfelt tributes to their firstborn daughter on social media.
“Happy Fourth of July, and Happy Birthday, Malia!” Obama began captioning a photo of the two in a candid moment when Malia was elementary school age. “It’s been such a joy to watch you begin to make your own way in the world with poise, grace, and humor. I miss the days when you thought the fireworks were for you.”
Mom Michelle Obama followed moments later with a candid memory of her own.
“Happy Fourth of July, everybody—and also, happy 23rd birthday to our dear Malia! It’s been a few years since we took this photo, but I know that she’ll always be my sweet little girl. Malia, we love you, and are so excited to see what this year will bring for you!”
Since entering the White House the Obama children Malia and Sasha have endured a great deal of attention but always endured grace under pressure. Watching them grow from young, adventurous girls to independent, autonomous women
Malia began her White House journey at the age of 10 and left the White House at 18, leaving the nest for a gap year where she continued her interest by interning on different sets in the entertainment industry working with superstars like Halle Berry and Beyonce. Malia entered Harvard University in 2017 and graduated this past spring.
As she moves into adulthood, she celebrated landing her first major Hollywood gig and will be a writer on Donald Glover’s upcoming Amazon series reportedly inspired by Beyonce, titled “Hive.”
In her personal life, Malia has found love with Rory Farquharson, a British student she met during her time at Harvard. Rory was even invited to quarantine with the family during the onset of the coronavirus.
“There was this whole visa thing, he had a job set up, and so we took him in,” Obama said during an episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast. “And I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid.”
“The only thing you discover, this is not a surprise to you Bill because you’ve got a son, young men eat. It’s weird to watch them consume food. And my grocery bill went up about 30 percent,” he jokingly continued.
But in short, Malia’s parents hope that what lies ahead will be filled with more self-discovery and fulfillment and that she will be allowed to live in her authentic self without worrying about the ills of the world.
“I am excited for her next chapter,” Michelle Obama told CBS anchor Gayle King in May. “That’s why I want to be as excited as every parent. I don’t want to worry about her entering a world where she has to worry about how people will treat her because of the color of her skin.”
Photos Through The Years: Happy Birthday Malia Obama! was originally published on newsone.com
