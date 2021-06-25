Picture Perfect: The Wilsons Show Out In Russell Wilson’s New Clothing Line 3BRAND [Gallery]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Gang’s all here. Ciara and Russell Wilson were spotted in New York with their children yesterday (6/24) for the launch of Russell’s clothing line named 3BRAND. The Seattle Seahawks player and his entire family are wearing his new streetwear line in collaboration with Nike.

The Wilsons flaunt a few different looks from his release. The brand is made specifically for kids, so naturally, he had his cute family poised and ready for the paparazzi looking so adorable in his new line. Sienna and Future pose on the carpet and down the runway to showcase their dad’s athleisure wear at Rookie USA Flagship in New York City. Ciara holds their youngest baby Win in most of the photos.

As if the Wilsons couldn’t get more perfect, three percent of sales from the collection will be donated to Russell and Ciara’s charity, Why Not You Foundation.

The power couple have their hands in a number of industries from fashion to production. They recently announced their joint venture with Amazon Studios and their new production company Why Not You Productions in May.

Russell spoke with Forbes in an exclusive interview to share the launch of his new brand.

“The biggest reason I wanted to create 3BRAND was for my fans to have my gear and for them to be able to experience everything I’ve dreamed about,” Wilson shares with Forbes.

Russell also speaks to the publication about the meaning behind the name 3BRAND.

“I was fortunate enough to create this logo and be part of the process behind creating 3BRAND. The number 3 means so much to me. 3BRAND represents the mind, body, and soul. I live 3 things everyday of my life – sports, music, and fashion. Ciara and I have three children, and it’s my football number,” he shared.

Many celebrities and supporters of the Wilson family joined in the release of Russell’s brand from Adrienne Bailon, Victor Cruz and rapper Fabulous and his wife Emily B.

Wilson expressed his enthusiasm to be able to share this momentous occasion with his entire family. Take a look at a few photos from Russell Wilson’s 3BRAND launch in New York City.

Picture Perfect: The Wilsons Show Out In Russell Wilson’s New Clothing Line 3BRAND [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com