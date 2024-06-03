Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Early Monday morning a report of a possible tiger sighting caused panic in Cincinnati

WXIX reports that police received a call around 3 a.m. about a tiger roaming free in the Clifton area.

According to the report, the first call to authorities occurred around 2:45 a.m. Minutes later, a second call came in from a different person, again saying that they spotted a tiger roaming free.

Officers weren’t able to verify either sighting.

From WXIX:

“We did receive a call for a possible sighting of something that resembled a tiger. So our officers did check the area with nothing found,” he said.

Both of the Cincinnati Zoo’s tigers are accounted for, according to police and zoo officials.

“Our tigers are safe and sound at the zoo!” said Michelle Curley, the zoo’s communication director.

I’ll be honest – two calls about a roaming tiger sounds a bit scary to me! Hopefully, everyone stays safe!

Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say about the wild situation in Cincinnati.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Possible Tiger Sighting Causes Panic In Ohio Town was originally published on wzakcleveland.com