PPE Drip: The 10 Freshest Masks To Cop Right Now [Photos]

Posted July 22, 2020

POLO RALPH LAUREN MASK

Source: POLO RALPH LAUREN / Polo Ralph Lauren


Being fashionable means you are coordinated from head to toe. With the pandemic looking like it is here to stay it is a must that facial covers complete the cipher.

The new normal doesn’t seem very normal at all but the world continues to adjust to these trying times. In an effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19 many establishments are now requesting that patrons wear masks. Admittedly these pieces were not readily available when the original wave hit and were limited to only a few colors.

Thankfully within the last couple of months the world has been afforded more variety when it comes to PPE. You can now choose from Kente clothe selections to Dapper Dan inspired luxury brand knockoffs all for under $50 dollars. Thankfully HipHopWired has already done all the heavy lifting for you by curating 10 of the freshest masks you can cop right now.

Photo: Ralph Lauren

1. Diop

☝🏿more time for @andraknox 🌊

Source:Diop

Diop
http://www.weardiop.com

Pair the mask with their signature bandannas for the big style flex—Black-owned too.

2. adidas

Source:adidas

adidas 
http://www.adidas.com

The apparel company is now offering a mask you can wash and use whether you are out and about or staying active. 

3. Levi’s

Source:Levi's

Levi’s
http://www.levi.com

Non-medical but denim friendly. 

4. Sanctuary

Source:Sanctuary

Sanctuary
Sanctuaryclothing.com

A camouflage inspired five pack that is easy on the pockets but heavy on style. 

5. D.leak Designs

Source:D.leak Designs

D.leak Designs
http://www.dleakleatherbowties.com

The Dapper Dan of bow ties can design one of one bespoke masks with exotic fabrics and sophisticated designs to match your classic man vibes. 

6. Printed Pattern People

Source:Printed Pattern People

Printed Pattern People
http://www.printedpatternpeople.com

PPP offers a wide array of flavors to make sure your PPE will pass the drip test. 

7. Palm Angels

Now palmangels.com

Source:Palm Angels

Palm Angels
http://www.palmangels.com

Perfect for the hypebeasts who need another way to show their peers they are about that life. 

8. Polo Ralph Lauren

@poloralphlauren

Source:Polo Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren
http://www.ralphlauren.com

The iconic Polo horseman rides again but this time on a set of masks that stay in tune with the brand’s classic Americana designs. 

9. New Balance

Source:New Balance

New Balance
http://www.newbalance.com

Match those 574’s effortlessly. 

10. Supreme

Source:Supreme

Supreme
www.stockx.com

As expected these were extremely limited but you can catch these grails on resale sites if you are really trying to come up. 

