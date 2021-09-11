PrayerforWizkid: Twitter Gathers In Prayer For WizKid As He Embarks On “Made In Lagos” Tour

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

WizKid has been enjoying an explosive run on the heels of his crowd-pleasing global smash hit “Essence” and becoming a shining star among his nation’s performing artists. The Nigerian superstar just kicked off his “Made In Lagos” tour this weekend and fans from his country are covering him and his team in prayer.

As one Twitter user noted, the trending topic caused temporary alarm as it could be assumed that something happened to 31-year-old born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun. Instead, WizKid’s loyal fanbase has united in prayer and is hoping for his success as his North American tour rolls on throughout the top of next year.

WizKid has been something of a huge bump in interest as “Essence” has continued to grow legs despite being released a time ago. Justin Bieber hopped on a remix of the track, and Wu-Tang Clan swordsmen Ghostface Killah and Raekwon both added their Shaolin flair to the track alongside Tems.

The #PrayerforWizKid trend is still going strong and we’ve got the reactions listed out below.

