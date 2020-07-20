Preggers: Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant

The “Rich Sex” rapper made the announcement how you should have expected, via an Instagram post. She shared a photo of herself kneeling and holding a prominent baby bump. And just in case you weren’t convinced, the caption says “preggers.”

It’s safe to assume the father is her husband, Kenneth Petty.

That will inevitably lead to a heaping spoonful of Internet pettiness since he is a convicted felon and registered sex offender. But hey, so long as he does right by the kid… This will be the couple’s first child. The pair got hitched in October 2019 via a small ceremony and there was talk of having a bigger event at a later date.

And of course, a Nicki Minaj pregnancy also means a photo shoot, and more pics are starting to creep out. She shared another preggers fit with the caption “chubble!!! go mommy .”

Also worth noting is that the Barbie Detectives put together their notes and ascertained that Nicki had hinted at her pregnancy weeks ago. Still, there is no official word on how far along she is or when she is due, as of yet.

the way nicki minaj basically already revealed that she was pregnant a few weeks ago😭 pic.twitter.com/r5QfVXD4b1 — zach (@blindingrep) July 20, 2020

Needless to say, Twitter is reacting something crazy.

Peep some of the fresh hot takes below. And of course, congrats to the happy couple.

This story is developing.

