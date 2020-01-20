To celebrate the launch of their new travel-size products and Butter Fusions line — which deserves a post all on it’s own — natural haircare brand Aunt Jackie’s invited a group of influencers and members of the media on a special curlcation to start the new year. Hosted at El Dorado Seaside Suites by Karisma in Riviera Maya, Mexico, the four-day trip was a mix of service and self-care, as we spent time planting a garden at Centro de Atenciòn Integral Playa del Carmen A.C., a school for children and adults with disabilities, and a full day at the spa lounging and learning about Aunt Jackie’s new launches. Most of all, it was an opportunity to meet and make new curlfriends and bask in the beauty that is the diversity of Black and Brown women and our various kinks, curls, and coils.

Of course, when you have a trip full of beauty and lifestyle bloggers, you can expect the fashion and the ‘fros to be on point from day one. And that’s exactly what the scene was when all 20 of us touched down in Cancun January 6. From there on out, we basked in the beauty of each other’s manes, which were kept perfectly on point, thanks to Aunt Jackie’s stocking our suites with their new travel products, which includes the Flaxseed Elongating Curling Gel we love. From the welcome dinner to the Catamaran excursion to the farewell brunch, these ladies proved why every woman should embrace her locks no matter the length or texture. To say we were inspired — and experienced just a twinge of curl envy — would be putting it lightly. Peep all the gorgeous curls throughout Aunt Jackie’s Curls Trip below and stay tuned for the rundown on the new Butter Fusions line. We have a feeling once you try this new collection of hair masques, you’ll never look back.

Prepare To Fall In Love With All The Kinks And Coils On Aunt Jackie’s Curls Trip was originally published on hellobeautiful.com