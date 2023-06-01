President Biden Takes Viral Tumble at Graduation Ceremony

Power 107.5 CLOSE

President Joe Biden is known for many things… being quick on his feet isn’t one of them.

After shaking hands with graduating students of the United States Airforce Academy, Biden appears to trip and fall to the floor. He was quickly helped to his feet after the scary incident, and reports are claiming that Biden is “fine” after the now-viral tumble.

However, Twitter has mixed concerns about Biden’s well-being. While many mocked him, others offered words of sympathy. Some even praised Biden’s ability to bounce back to his feet so quickly.

Keep scrolling to see the nerve-wracking incident, then keep reading to check out some curious thoughts from one of social media’s most entertaining corners!

