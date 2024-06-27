Listen Live
News

Pretends To Be Shocked: Atlanta “Blacks For Trump” Event Lacked Melanin, But Had Plenty of White Folks In Attendance

Published on June 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Blacks For Trump Event In Atlanta Lacked Actual Black People

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty / Blacks For Trump


Two of Donald Trump’s few favorite Black people, Rep. Byron Donalds  (R-FL) and his former HUD secretary, the sleepwalking brain surgeon Ben Carson, headlined a “Black Americans for Trump” event in Atlanta, and no surprise, it was full of white people.

Per Raw Story, via The New Republic’s Talia Janes reporting, the latest jig, aka a Blacks for Trump event, was a massive bust in getting Black people to attend.

The event went down at Rocky’s, a Black-owned barbershop in Atlanta, Georgia. Jane’s report mentions that Trump didn’t even bother to show up in all of his felonious glory, instead opting to call into the event, so that should tell you how unserious he is about reaching out to Black voters.

Trump got on the phone and boasted about tax cuts for businesses, something Black people and a majority of his white supporters wouldn’t even benefit from because they are not in the 1%.

The orange menace also bragged about his struggle mugshot during his phone call. But what took the cake was the fact there were not that many Black people in attendance, but a “sea of white people.”

Per Raw Story:

“The roundtable setup featured Representative (and Trump V.P. wannabe) Byron Donalds, former Trump Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, and Representative Wesley Hunt in attendance,” she writes. “The seats were positioned in a semi-arc facing a gaggle of cameras and sea of white people, and everyone looks abundantly unenthused to be there.”

Jane goes on to explain how the Atlanta event was just one of a string of failed Black voter outreach efforts.

What was even more hilarious was writer/journalist Michael Harriot pointing out there is still a photo of former President Barack Obama hanging in the shop.

This event is just the latest lame attempt to pilfer the Black vote with lazy tactics. With the help of a Black conservative activist, Trump staged a stop at an Atlanta Chick-fil-A restaurant.

He also staged an appearance at a Harlem bodega where he was greeted by more whites than Blacks, gasp.

Of course, there were those trash Trump sneakers that he also claimed were his way of connecting with the Black community.

The man is never beating the racist allegations.

You can see more reactions to this latest mess in the gallery below.

Pretends To Be Shocked: Atlanta “Blacks For Trump” Event Lacked Melanin, But Had Plenty of White Folks In Attendance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3. LOL

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Trending
Pool edge of a large swimming pool with clean water
News

Columbus Pools and Splash Pads Ready for Summer 2024

Entertainment

OSU Educator Unveils New Hip Hop Exhibit in Cincinnati

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Our Moments

TOP 10 RAUNCHIEST RAP LYRICS OF ALL TIME

Leah Lemonade's X Amora Lex
Family & Parenting

Viral Amora Lex Shares her story on Giving Up Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!

Politics

What Are ‘Black Jobs’? Trump’s Debate Claim About Immigrants Is Mocked, Questioned

Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

Entertainment

Honoring DJ Mister Cee | The Amanda Seales Show

News

56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close