Priah Ferguson Celebrates Her “Ain’t Nun Sweet” 16th Birthday

“Stranger Things” star Priah Ferguson celebrated her “Ain’t Nun Sweet” 16th birthday party over the weekend. The actress was surrounded by friends and family. Check out a gallery of her sweetest moments throughout the years (even though she warned us, ain’t nun sweet about it).

Ferguson turned 16 years old on October 1st. The actress is best known for her breakout role as Erica Sinclair in Netflix’s sci-fi, thriller hit series, “Stranger Things.” She debuted in the series back in 2016 and has since, continued her journey as a budding talent in both television and film.

She shared how she landed the recurring role on Stranger Things. Ferguson says that initially they casted her as an introduction into Lucas’ (Erica’s big brother) family. After becoming a fan-favorite, the show kept Ferguson around and she became an integral part of the show in Season 4.

Ferguson is also preparing for her latest Netflix film starring alongside, Marlon Wayans and Kelly Rowland in “The Curse of Bridge Hollow.” The star shares her affinity for scary and sci-fi projects and continues to balance her life as a tv and movie star with being a regular, high school student.

The Atlanta native is the eldest of two girls. Her old soul and quick-wit charm has captured the hearts of many fans around the world. Ferguson has worked on a number of short films and network television shows like “Stranger Things” and FX’s “Atlanta.”

Priah is on her way to superstardom, but she doesn’t forget about her roots. The teen star celebrated in a major way over the weekend. Ferguson shared a recap of her magical party filled with “bottle girls,” cute mocktails, dancing and more on her personal Instagram account. She recaps the night saying, “16! Immensely grateful for another year. This moment was special to me. It was an opportunity to share love, laughter, and celebrate with my day ones as we prepare to embark on our various journeys. Had to turn up! Special thanks to the professional vendors start to finish & my beautiful glam fam. Pri (thanks for all the edits too guys! You’re so very thoughtful & creative). Oh #AintNunSweet. Like…we’re sweet but let’s bfr .”

