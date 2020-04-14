Salute to all the mother’s out there that balancing time taking care of their child & staying fit.is fresh off of delivering her bundle of joy to the world a few months ago and is already looking AMAZING!

Milian in an Instagram caption talks about the comeback, “OK here it goes… Three weeks post pregnancy and I’m feeling better everyday. @fashionnova (fashionnovapartner) in the beginning I was kind of worried because my body after baby was retaining SO MUCH water— I’d look in the mirror and be like “wtf I look like Spongebob”… I’d also enjoyed my body so much I missed it and felt I looked better when I was pregnant for sure.. However I tried not to let those thoughts get the best of me and had to acredit myself for the 9 months of making an actual human! And with faith, hydration, breast feeding and not being so damn sprung on looks— my confidence is gained day by day. ** s/o My @mattpokora Who has been my ride or die through this & shows me so much love and appreciation… Honestly I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to experience this with. His support has gotten me through the drab days. U da best!

I’m gonna wrap this up.. sending big love to all you women out there. You’re all incredible beings that are capable of anything! Know this. Love you. Keep loving yourself. And to the men/partners that support them.

Check out some picture post-pregnancy pictures of Christina Milian below!

QuaranBAE: Christina Milian Just Had A Baby When?! [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com