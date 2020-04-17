has dropped her anticipated album “Coffee” and will be our quarantine anthems! Ms.Rowland has been lounging around just like the rest of us. It is safe to say there will be no turning up in celebration of the album dropping due to everyone having to stay in the house.

Kelly has also vowed to stay at home to flatten the curve in a lengthy Instagram caption saying, “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

I will stay home.

This made me think!

And I get it!

These Dr.’s and Nurse, are working their asses off! I’m sure they are tired!

They are away from their families, they even have their own set of things going on in their personal lives(btw, WE ALL DO) Let’s have some respect people! If you see someone out and NOT taking social distancing seriously, we have to say something to each other.

Hold each other accountable!

Cause what will end up happening, is some a-whole-nutha set of rules and restrictions, curfews, STRICT lockdowns.

And WE ALL know, we don’t want them problems!

#GOHOME!

P.S. if you gotta pay bills, this doesn’t pertain to you. But , if you out here, thinking’ you invincible and this can’t happen to you, think again!”

Check out some pictures of the beautiful Kelly Rowland lounging around the house!

Quarantine: Kelly Rowland Is In The House Lookin’ FINE! [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com