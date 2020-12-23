Quavo and Saweetie are one of popular music’s power couples, and they’ve already proven time and again that they’re ready to show out for each other. Quavo, who already laced his lady lovely this year, gifted Saweetie a brand new Bentley and pocket lint Twitter is on the sidelines both saluting and doing the maths.
The moment was captured in an Instagram Story video from Helen Gedlu as Saweetie and others descended from a private plane. Quavo was in tow as was the Bentley, neatly presented with a red bow. From the video, it’s obvious Saweetie had no idea that the car was going to be there and as she continued to check out the ride, she noticed that there was an icy snowflake emblem on the side in a wink to how the couple began dating.
In response, Saweetie let it be known that she appreciated her boyfriend Quavo in a series of tweets, including an especially racy one that signaled she’s about to, ahem, help her guy out with his personal needs if you catch our drift. In all, the elation and flat out excitement from all in attendance were infectious but the brokies out there most certainly can’t relate.
welp pic.twitter.com/sBrcMuxVFx
— diamonté (@Saweetie) December 23, 2020
Via Twitter, folks are chiming in with their thoughts about Quavo continually icing his lady Saweetie out. And if this was Huncho’s pre-holiday gift, he must have really opened up his wallet for Saweetie’s actual Christmas gifts.
Quavious Marshall the fuckin GOAT !!! I love you baby !!!!!!!!
— diamonté (@Saweetie) December 23, 2020
Okay, Saweetie. Now it’s your turn to blow Quavo’s socks off. No pun intended.
Check out the video and reaction below.
Quavo bought Saweetie a Bentley for Christmas, maybe I do need a glacier boy pic.twitter.com/AcFEGWpFH5
— Saje ~ NO BODY, NO CRIME ERA (@saje_bush) December 23, 2020
Photo: Getty
Quavo Gifts Saweetie A Fresh Bentley, Pocket Lint Twitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Quavo bought Saweetie a Bentley for Christmas, so I’ma buy my girl a Nissan, to let her know I want her Altima self.— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) December 23, 2020
2.
quavo got saweetie a Bentley and sis said “are the windows tinted? because I’m about to take care of him” LMAOOO. get it girl! pic.twitter.com/3TtNJ9a3qw— exhausted. (@thatgirlsamxo) December 23, 2020
3.
I love how Quavo let’s Saweetie be her. That’s def the love language— Diamond LaShawn (@TheeUndeniable) December 23, 2020
4.
5.
Quavo just gifted Saweetie with a Bentley. Damn, celebrities going to rub the wealth in our faces all pandemic long I see pic.twitter.com/2g1K9cp1AV— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) December 23, 2020
6.
Feel like @QuavoStuntin ain got a choice but to buy @Saweetie a car if he don want her to leave. back to the streets’ is fire but I still cant believe those lyrics lol. We all know she talking bout quavo. That shit blows my mind. Remember freak no mo ...those were the days— Sneak da Chain (@sneakychains) December 23, 2020
7.
I don’t give a damn about quavo saweetie cardi b offset danileigh dababy or any other artist @QCMusicMgmt @AtlanticRecords tries shoving into view man focus on the music no one give a fuck about yall whips— joe g (@thegdblast4me) December 23, 2020
8.
9.
10.
I’m not the one to pocket watch but look up how many rappers have Private Jets... Saweetie has one off of just 2 major singles? (Her estimated net worth of $4 million) Her multi-platinum boyfriend Quavo doesn’t have one. This has to be a front of some sort right? https://t.co/S8w80X18uy— Vince Vona (@VinceCharming9) December 22, 2020
11.
I️ love how Quavo loves Saweetie— Niaaa💓 (@vibeewithniaaa) December 22, 2020
12.
I hope Quavo never gets caught cheating on Saweetie, he’s our last hope— Baby Marvin For The Zeitgeist (@MarvinBoomin) December 23, 2020
13.
Saweetie: just bought a jet 😍😜— monea lisa (@L0WKEI) December 23, 2020
Quavo: also got you a Bentley 🥵
Us in the real world to the government about stimulus money: pic.twitter.com/Qu472Lzxsa
14.
Social media made the world into a small global community right on our phones.— #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) December 23, 2020
On one app, you can have access to the lives of millionaire celebrities you may never meet.
You see Quavo buy his babe Saweetie a customised Bentley and you say God When.
When what? Ole Alapa Ike.
15.
16.
Damn. Quavo got Saweetie a Bentley for Christmas....... my coochie ain’t hitting at all 😩— Tony Spark (@_usuallykala) December 23, 2020
17.
Just to think...quavo pulled Saweetie by sending her a damn snowflake emoji pic.twitter.com/NWzfx1QfCi— HBK💔 (@CountOnZach) December 23, 2020
18.
Saweetie barely act like she like Quavo he bought her a new car 😂 he too easy pic.twitter.com/70VgQJEuRH— Wassup 💎 (@shawtyknowfiyah) December 23, 2020
19.
saweetie and quavo so annoying and cute. I like that.— bri (@bigshitxtalker) December 23, 2020
20.
me with quavo and saweetie pic.twitter.com/0EE1LU3xSI— gracie | uni things :/ (@ohofcourses) December 23, 2020