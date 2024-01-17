Radio One Raleigh’s Women’s Empowerment Expo Returns April 13!

Women’s Empowerment Expo is making its grand return on Saturday, April 13 at the PNC Arena. Presented by Radio One Raleigh, the highly anticipated event features a dynamic blend of engaging seminars, curated shopping experiences, inspirational speakers, and vibrant music—delivering everything attendees have come to expect from the largest women’s gathering in the region.

We are excited to announce that pastor, media personality and author, the electrifying Sarah Jakes Roberts, was just added to the power-packed lineup, joining gospel powerhouses Le’Andria Johnson and Bobbi Storm. The evening will conclude with a special concert by six-time Grammy-nominated R&B sensation, Tamia, and award-winning artist, Joe.

General admission tickets include entry to the venue along with access to all event activities. Tickets are available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, December 27 at 10 a.m. ET. General on sale begins Friday, December 29 at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com.

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Doors: 1:30 p.m.

Women’s Empowerment Event Begins: 2:00 p.m.

Venue: PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607

Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D005F929D4E1BFB

1. Sarah Jakes Roberts As a pastor, NY Times best-selling author, and media personality who goes viral regularly with her powerful sermons, Sarah Jakes Roberts is redefining what it means to be a modern woman of faith. As the co-pastor of ONE | A Potter’s House Church (along with her husband, Touré Roberts) and Asst. Pastor of The Potter’s House Dallas (founded by her father, Bishop T.D. Jakes), Sarah brings her contemporary style and revelatory messages to every single soul she meets, encouraging them to become a better version of themselves.

2. Tamia Tamia, a six-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, boasts a career spanning over two decades, solidifying her as a prominent voice in R&B. Her hits, including “You Put A Move On My Heart,” “Stranger in My House,” “Officially Missing You,” and “So Into You,” showcase her unparalleled talent. Tamia’s collaboration with Quincy Jones on Q’s Jook Joint marked her breakthrough in 1998, followed by her self-titled debut album, earning her two Grammy nominations. Notably, her duet with Eric Benet, “Spend My Life With You,” won an NAACP Image Award and a Grammy nomination. With the release of Beautiful Surprise, Tamia explored diverse musical genres, earning her two Grammy Awards in 2013. Signing with Def Jam Recordings in 2014, she released Love Life in 2015, her highest-charting album to date, reaching #1 on the Billboard R&B chart.

3. Joe Joe, a versatile R&B vocalist with roots in gospel, hails from Georgia and later settled in Opelika, Alabama. Raised by preacher parents, he honed his musical skills in church, playing guitar and directing the choir. Joe’s journey began when he recorded a demo tape with producer Vincent Herbert, leading to a deal with Polygram and the release of his 1993 debut album, “Everything.” Subsequent hits, like “Don’t Wanna Be a Player,” showcased his talent. Joe’s platinum-selling All That I Am (1997) included the Top 5 R&B hit “I Wanna Know.” His multi-platinum album, My Name Is Joe, followed in 2000. Despite evolving sales, his albums, from Better Days to Signature, consistently hit the Top Ten on Billboard’s R&B chart. In the 2010s, Joe continued his success with albums like The Good, the Bad, the Sexy (2011), Doubleback: Evolution of R&B (2013), and Bridges (2014). His 12th album, #MyNameIsJoeThomas (2016), featured diverse singles, including “Happy Hour” with Gucci Mane and “Our Anthem” with an Otis Redding interpolation.

4. Le’Andria Johnson The daughter of a preacher, American gospel vocalist Le’Andria Johnson began singing in her father’s church when she was only two. In 2010, she was the winning contestant on the third season of the gospel singing competition Sunday Best. Her debut EP, The Awakening of Le’Andria Johnson, spent eight weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart in 2011. Johnson’s song “Jesus” won the Grammy Award for Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance in 2012. She won Best New Artist and Best Contemporary Vocalist at the gospel music industry’s Stellar Awards in 2013. “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus) ” a 2020 gospel smash by Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers, featured guest vocals from Johnson. Currently working on her 5th album that will be released very soon. Known for her captivating live performances, Le’Andria is expanding her music ministry and breaking new ground all over the world.