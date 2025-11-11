Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Rappers Who Served in the Military: Hip-Hop’s Real-Life Veterans

Published on November 11, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Rappers Who Served in the Military: Hip-Hop’s Real-Life Veterans

Hip-hop has always celebrated strength, resilience, and real-life experience — but for some rappers, that grit was forged long before they ever stepped into a studio.

These artists didn’t just fight their way to the top of the charts — they literally served their country first. From the streets to the barracks, their journeys reveal a different kind of discipline, loyalty, and hustle.

Related Stories

In honor of Veterans Day, we’re saluting 10 Black rappers who wore the uniform before rocking the mic — proving that service and storytelling can both be powerful forms of leadership.

RELATED: Hip Hop and Brains: 20 Rappers That Went To College

Rappers Who Served in the Military: Hip-Hop’s Real-Life Veterans was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Ice‑T

Before he became an icon in gangsta rap, Ice-T enlisted in the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division and earned his Ranger qualification.

2. MC Hammer

Stanley Kirk Burrell served three years in the U.S. Navy (as an aviation storekeeper) before “U Can’t Touch This” made him a household name

3. Canibus

After gaining early rap-respect, Canibus enlisted in the U.S. Army (trained as a Cavalry Scout) around the early 2000s

4. Mystikal

He joined the U.S. Army after high school and worked as a combat engineer (including duties in Desert Shield/Storm).

5. Freddie Gibbs

While not a long tour veteran, Gibbs entered the Army via a diversion program at age 19; the discipline he later mentions has informed his independent rap hustle.

6. No Malice

Enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school.

7. Fresh Kid Ice

One of the pioneering Asian-American rappers (co-founder of the 2 Live Crew), he also served in the military

8. Nate Dogg

the legendary crooner known for hooks — before music he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. REVOLT+1
His vocal style added a melodic dimension to West Coast rap.

9. JPEGMAFIA

He served in the U.S. Air Force before fully committing to his avant-garde rap career.

10. Shaggy

While more often associated with reggae and dancehall, Shaggy enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1988 as an artilleryman.

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Ohio Trick or Treat Times 2025
7 Items
News

Trick-or-Treat Times for Central Ohio

News

Smith & Wollensky Cancels Plans to Reopen in Columbus

Kappa Turkey Giveaway Event Page
Events

16th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

Trending
13 Items

Trending

News

12 Deadliest Hurricanes in U.S. History

WWE RAW
Sports

#WordOnTheStreet: John Cena’s Final WWE RAW Announced!

Kelis in Harper's BAZAAR
Celebrity

Kelis Relocated to Kenya!

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers
Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion “Lover Girl” Music Video

Celebrity

‘This Is Such A Non-Issue’: Kim Kardashian Defends North West’s Fake Tattoos And Piercings Amid Backlash

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close